Google loses bid to toss lawsuit over ‘potentially embarrassing’ Incognito mode data grabbing

A federal court judge this week shot down Google’s attempt to scuttle a multi-billion-dollar class-action lawsuit accusing it of making an Orwellian grab of “potentially embarrassing” data from users’ “Incognito mode” and other private browsing.
The three Californians and two others suing Google on behalf of themselves and tens of millions of other internet users claim Google captured the data despite promising it would not.
Google, in its bid to get the case thrown out, argued in a March court filing that it “never made any such promise.”