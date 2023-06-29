Google to block news in Canada over law on paying publishers

By Ismail Shakil OTTAWA (Reuters) -Google said on Thursday it plans to block Canadian news on its platform in Canada, joining Facebook in escalating a campaign against a new law requiring payments to local news publishers. Alphabet-owned Google will remove links to Canadian news from search results and other products in Canada when the law takes effect in about six months. Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc made a similar announcement last week after the passage of Bill C-18, or the Online News Act. Canada's media industry has called for tighter regulation of internet giants to allow news busin...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Supreme Court affirmative action ruling leaves 'door open' for practice to continue: legal expert
June 29, 2023
We can expect a "wave of litigation" stemming from people wrongly attempting to apply the Supreme Court's decision on affirmative action to various situations, according to Neal Katyal, who said we can also expect affirmative action to continue at universities despite the ruling.
In a wide-ranging interview on MSNBC's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, former Acting Solicitor General of the United States Katyal suggested that the ruling striking down universities' use of affirmative action policies will be misapplied to corporate life and that the decision actually leaves the door open for affirmative actions policies that are well written.
"I think that is a decision that is disappointing, but in some ways, it's more narrow than people expected, because it did leave the door open to well crafted affirmative action plans, plans that focus on an individual's applications, what he or she writes in the essay, focusing on the impact of race," Katyal said.
The host called that observation "a sliver of sunshine."
Katyal went on to say the long-term effects of the ruling could include lawsuits from numerous individuals seeking to do away with any form of affirmative action policy in any area of life. That, he added, would be an incorrect interpretation of the ruling itself.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
'Distortion of American reality': Dan Rather condemns Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling
June 29, 2023
Former news anchor Dan Rather slammed the Supreme Court's decision against affirmative action in university admissions on Thursday in a blistering substack post with Elliot Kirschner.
"We may wish we lived in a society where the color of one’s skin and one’s ethnic and cultural background didn’t matter, where we were solely judged by what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. famously called the 'content of our character.' But we are not there," wrote Rather and Kirschner. "We’ve improved, we’ve learned, we’ve made progress. But we’re not there. Not nearly."
"The Supreme Court’s ruling today largely banning affirmative action for race in college admissions is based on a fundamental distortion of American reality," they continued. "The court’s majority stipulates that the consideration of race as one of many factors in whom a college admits poses a grave constitutional injustice. To be sure, the tool is an imperfect remedy for centuries of systemic racial hatred, exclusion, and violence. But to measure its worth, we can’t ignore the history that necessitated it. Or the reality of what persists."
The fact is, they continued, "race has always been a factor" in the opportunities available to Americans — the product of centuries of laws and systems that robbed Black Americans of wealth and reduced them to an underclass. When it comes to freedom and equal justice, they wrote, "Black Americans, Native Americans, and other groups to some extent were the ones who were excluded. That should be the rightful historical framework for any court action."
The Supreme Court's decision today leaves open some minor avenues, like individualized consideration of an individual's story of racial prejudice — but the truth is, Rather and Kirschner wrote, much more needs to be done, much earlier in people's lives, to correct these injustices.
"Perhaps this moment can usher in a new era of commitment and innovation," they wrote. "Let us hope that we will now focus on creating new pathways for those needing to overcome the odds to reach the full measure of their potential. Doing so necessitates a much earlier start than college admissions. It means investment in health and welfare, a renewed commitment to public education, and opportunities for those of every race confronting the hurdles of generational poverty."
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Trump threatens to launch event to compete with GOP debate over unfair treatment by Fox News
June 29, 2023
Former President Donald Trump is threatening to skip the first Republican primary debate and host his own "alternative" event instead, reported Reuters on Thursday — partly because he is already so far ahead in the polls, and partly because he resents what he perceives to be unfair coverage from Fox News, which will be hosting the debate.
"In a telephone interview with Reuters, Trump said 'possibly not' when asked if he would be at the debate, to be hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee on Aug. 23," said the report.
"The debate will be the first chance for voters to see the Republican presidential candidates square off against each other," said the report. "Trump called Fox News, which he has criticized for not covering his campaign events, a 'hostile network' and said he saw little merit in debating candidates like former New Jersey governor Chris Christie who are far behind him in polling. 'Why would I give them time to make statements? Why would I do that when I'm leading them by 50 points and 60 points,' Trump said."
Polling shows Trump to be an overwhelming favorite among Republican primary voters, with a national lead over his closest rival, Gov. Ron DeSantis, ranging between 30 and 40 points — although Trump's level of support varies more considerably in state-level polls.
All of this comes amid fierce debate in the Republican Party over the conditions to qualify for the debate stage, which includes taking a loyalty pledge to support the eventual nominee.
One candidate, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, has expressed discomfort that the pledge doesn't have an exception in case the nominee is convicted of a crime, as Trump is currently under multiple state and federal indictments.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | Manage Preferences
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}