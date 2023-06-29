Google to block news in Canada over law on paying publishers

By Ismail Shakil OTTAWA (Reuters) -Google said on Thursday it plans to block Canadian news on its platform in Canada, joining Facebook in escalating a campaign against a new law requiring payments to local news publishers. Alphabet-owned Google will remove links to Canadian news from search results and other products in Canada when the law takes effect in about six months. Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc made a similar announcement last week after the passage of Bill C-18, or the Online News Act. Canada's media industry has called for tighter regulation of internet giants to allow news busin...