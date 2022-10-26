GOP again deploys task force to challenge ballots in Central Florida
First day of early voting at the North Branch of the Seminole County Public Library in downtown Sanford, Florida, on Oct. 24, 2022. - Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — As mail-in ballots start to come in and early voting begins, Republicans in Central Florida are taking advantage of the new election law to challenge mail-in ballots as the number of partisan poll watchers also has increased, according to Central Florida election officials. This year is the first statewide election season since two new laws were passed by Republican lawmakers and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis despite their praise of how smoothly the 2020 vote went in Florida. The changes drastically reduced the use of drop boxes, imposed limits on dropping off ballots and require...