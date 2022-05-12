GOP candidate arrested less than two months after being successfully sued by his own son

An Alabama county commission candidate is facing criminal charges as he's set to appear on a GOP primary ballot, News4 reports.

Brandon Eugene Bagwell, 41, is charged with theft and improper transfer of a firearm related to his former job as a law enforcement officer.

The Republican candidate has denied the charges against him.

"Some have heard about my recent involvement," Bagwell wrote on Facebook. "I cannot comment on the ongoing case as per my council, although I can confirm the firearm in question was not in fact assigned or ever assigned service revolver and stems from Dec of 2020 and I resigned in January of 2022. When resigned all equipment including service weapons was checked off by the current administration with an inventory checklist. I was contacted by the HCSO and came in on my own to talk with investigators to cooperate to the fullest."

Bagwell is running for a district 3 commission seat and will remain on the May 24 ballot. But if he wins and is subsequently convicted, he will be removed from office.

As News4 points out, Bagwell was ordered by a judge in March to pay over $8,500 to his son -- who had sued him -- claiming Bagwell failed to give him Veterans Association benefits his son had received to attend school.







