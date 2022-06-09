GOP congressman blasts Democrats for not agreeing ‘prayers’ are the solution to school shootings
Louie Gohmert (Saul Loeb AFP)

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) is attacking Democrats for not supporting his belief that the solution to mass school shootings is prayer.

"In debate last week and even today, to be told that we have no courage, that Democrats, we were told in debate last week, don't want to hear any more about social media, violent video games, Hollywood, mental illness, and they sure don't want to hear any more about prayers," said Gohmert, who just lost his attempt to become the next Texas state attorney general.

"Don't want to hear any more about fatherlessness, drug use," Gohmert continued, rattling off a litany of supposed causes for gun violence. "Look, maybe if we heard more prayers from leaders of this country instead of taking God's name in vain, we wouldn't have the mass killings like we didn't have before prayer was eliminated in schools."

Watch:

