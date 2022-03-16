GOP group torches Trump supporters in scathing new ad set to air on Fox News

A Republican political group is preparing to run a public service announcement (PSA) calling out Republican voters who are well aware of the danger former President Donald Trump poses to the political party but still plan to vote for him if he receives the Republican nomination in 2024.

The ad, which is set to air on Fox News, was created by the Republican Accountability Project. According to HuffPost, the PSA is inspired by the old American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) ads featuring Canadian singer, Sarah McLachlan.

But instead of the video focusing on an appeal to rescue animals from abusive environments, the latest ad is more of a mocking clip focused on Republican votes suffering from an illness described as “Partisan Derangement Syndrome.”

The ad is reportedly scheduled to air for Washington, D.C. viewers next week during "Fox & Friends" ― one of the former president's favorite Fox News broadcasts.

“This ad shows the ridiculous lengths these Republicans will go to try to remain in Trump’s good graces,” Sarah Longwell, the organization’s executive director, said in a news release. “They know Trump’s lies about the 2020 election and actions on January 6 were wrong, but they lack the courage to take a stand and say they won’t support him.”

The latest ad is one of the Republican Accountability Project's many efforts criticizing Republican lawmakers like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) for their continuous enabling of Trump.

NOW WATCH: Ukraine rejects Russian neutrality idea as US steps up aid and Zelensky pleas with Congress

Ukraine rejects Russian neutrality idea as US steps up aid and Zelensky pleas with Congress www.youtube.com

Video