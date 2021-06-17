Brothers of white nationalist congressman apologize for his false claim insurrectionist was ‘executed’ by police

Two brothers of U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) went on national TV Thursday to apologize for his accusation this week that Capitol Police were "lying in wait" and "executed" a Trump insurrectionist, 35-year old QAnon believer Ashli Babbitt, on January 6.

“On behalf of the actual sane members of our family, which is everyone but Paul, we apologize," they said on CNN, to D.C. Officer Michael Fanone for their brother's "despicable comments and disgraceful conduct through this whole incident."

On Tuesday during a hearing on the January 6 insurrection Gosar, a white nationalist, demanded FBI Director Chris Wray release the name of the officer who killed Babbitt. Babbitt was attempting to break into the Speaker's Lobby, a hallway in the Capitol just outside the House Chamber.

Calling her killing “disturbing," Gosar told Wray in front of cameras that Babbitt was “executed," which is false.

“The Capitol Police officer that did that shooting appeared to be hiding, lying in wait and then gave no warning before killing her," which is also false.

Gosar is one of the leading members of Congress who have promoted Donald Trump's "big lie," that the election was stolen from him.

Watch:

David Gosar, embarrassed brother of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ): “On behalf of the actual sane members of our family, which is everyone but Paul, we apologize ... to [D.C. Officer Fanone] for his despicable comments and disgraceful conduct through this whole incident." pic.twitter.com/2mnrRpiiUu

— The Recount (@therecount) June 17, 2021