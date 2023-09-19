Governor Gaetz? Florida GOP congressman telling insiders he’s likely running as ethics investigation continues: report

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, the far-right Florida Republican lawmaker involved in the state's political system for nearly a quarter-century, and son of a well-known Sunshine State politician, appears to be strongly considering a run for governor.

Gaetz, who still faces an ongoing Congressional Ethics Committee investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual relations with a 17-year old and illicit drug use, is a top Trump supporter who would be a strong contender.

"Gaetz has long been considered on the shortlist of those who will try to seek the Republican nomination for governor, a field that is expected to be crowded because the incumbent, Ron DeSantis, will be facing term limits," NBC News reported. "DeSantis is currently running for president but would have two years remaining in the governor’s mansion if that run falls short."

At a Sunday night event,"Gaetz was seen 'kind of holding court,' and he strongly implied several times he would be running for governor, four people at the event told NBC News," the media outlet reported. “'There was a lot of talk about it at the reception last night, and Gaetz was telling people to basically expect him to be in,' one longtime Florida Republican lobbyist said."

Others echoed that perception.

“He’s 100 percent in,” a Florida Republican operative said on Gaetz running for governor, NBC News added. “I think Gaetz is an instant front-runner and from what I hear he’s already won the Trump primary.”

Gaetz is seen as one of the largest road bumps to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy passing legislation agreeable to the U.S. Senate, to prevent a federal government shutdown.