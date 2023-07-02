Grandmother of slain teenager calls for end to unrest in France

Protesters hold smoke grenades during a protest on the fourth day following the death of 17-year-old Nahel by police in Nanterre. Telmo Pinto/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
The grandmother of 17-year-old Nahel has called for calm after days of unrest in France over his death during a police traffic check. "Fortunately, the police officers are there. The people who are breaking things right now, I tell them 'stop it.' They used Nahel as an excuse," she told BFMTV on Sunday. While she is angry with the officer who shot her son, she does not want to generalize. He will be punished like anyone else, she said. "I have faith in the judiciary," she said, adding that people should stay calm and not destroy everything. France has been rocked by massive riots for days. It ...