Greece 'at war' with wildfires, says prime minister amid evacuations
Burnt trees are seen next to a hotel near the village of Kiotari as forest fires rage on Rhodes and in other parts of Greece. Socrates Baltagiannis/dpa

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his country was "at war" with the wildfires which were raqing in 64 regions across the country on Monday, and have forced tens of thousands of tourists on various holiday islands to be evacuated. The fire danger remains extremely high. This applies to the region of Greater Athens, the Peloponnese peninsula and many islands in the Aegean Sea, the Greek Civil Defence Department warned on Monday. It added that the high-risk situation is expected to remain in the coming days. The worst fires raged on the island of Rhodes and on Corfu and Euboea on Mond...