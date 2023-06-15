Greece hunts for survivors of migrant shipwreck, at least 78 dead

"My guess would be that it makes greater in his own mind," Dodes said. "Now, he has secret documents, which he had when he was president, but if he loses the presidency, at least he has the secret documents."

Dodes added that, "It's like having a badge on your four years old that says you're a secret policeman."

"I think it's something like that. He needs it for himself," he explained.

Dodes further predicted that, as Trump's legal troubles continue to grow, he will "look worse and worse."

"That is the psychiatric explanation. He is fundamentally different from normal people. We'll see more and more of that," the psychoanalyst said.

Watch the interview below or click the link.