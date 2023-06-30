Greece migrant tragedy: Survivor accounts say coastguard rope toppled boat

By Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Papadimas MALAKASA/KALAMATA, Greece (Reuters) - Survivors of a boat disaster that likely killed hundreds of migrants near Greece have given accounts of traffickers in North Africa cramming them into a clapped-out fishing trawler. They recounted hellish conditions above and below deck, with no food or water. Some also said the tragic end, when it came, was precipitated by the actions of the Greek coastguard. They have told judicial authorities of a doomed attempt to tow the overloaded trawler that caused the vessel to capsize in the early hours of June 14. A dis...