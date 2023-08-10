Greeks fight for space on the beach as pricey sunbeds multiply

ATHENS (Reuters) - On Greece's popular island of Paros, a protest by residents demanding space and free access to its sandy beaches has led to a growing nationwide movement against the expansion of pricey sunbeds rented out by private companies. The protests, dubbed by media the 'Towel Movement', have quickly spread from Paros to the nearby island of Naxos and to other holiday spots at the north and the south of the country. "The locals enjoy the peacefulness here, so we do not want it [the beach] to be taken up by businesses who care about the money, and not about nature and the vibe," said R...
'I won't be getting more quiet': Lauren Boebert fires back after Joe Biden slams her
August 10, 2023
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) lashed out at President Joe Biden after he took a shot at her in a Wednesday speech.
During a trip to Colorado, Biden talked about investments in clean energy through the Inflation Reduction Act. The president said there would be a manufacturing revival.
"It's going to happen in big cities and rural communities, as well, like in Colorado, where CS Wind broke ground on what will be the world's largest wind tower manufacturing plant," he explained before needling Boebert.
"Coincidentally, CS Wind is Congresswoman Lauren Boebert — you know, the very quiet Republican lady? — it's in her district," Biden added.
On Thursday, Boebert posted her reaction on social media.
"Joe Biden said that I'm a 'very quiet Republican lady,'" Boebert wrote. "Wishful thinking, Joe. I'm calling you out every single day and I won't be getting more quiet about it anytime soon!"
Idaho loses its 'Teacher of the Year' after right-wing parents chase her out of state
August 10, 2023
Karen Lauritzen, who was named as Idaho's "Teacher of the Year" last year by a Republican administration, has now been chased out of the state by angry right-wing parents.
The Boston Globe reports that, shortly after receiving her award for excellence in teaching, Lauritzen became the target of a right-wing media campaign that flagged her social media posts expressing support for LGBTQ rights and the Black Lives Matter movement.
This led to parents angrily demanding to see her lesson plans, despite the fact that there was no suggestion she ever brought her personal politics into the classroom.
However, parents nonetheless objected to teaching students about other cultures around the world and even teaching them about the United Nations on the grounds that the parents said they "don't believe" in the institution.
“I should have felt celebrated and should have felt like this is a great year, and honestly it was one of the toughest years I have ever had teaching, not only with my community but with parents questioning every decision I made as well,” Lauritzen told the Globe. “Even after 21 years of teaching, my professional judgment was called into question more this year than it ever has in the past.”
The longtime Idaho teacher has since left the state and the Globe reports she is now "takingher talents to a university in Illinois, a long-considered career move hastened by the experience."
The long-awaited, first civilian space tourism flight by Virgin Galactic was set for takeoff Thursday, carrying an 80-year-old ex-Olympian and a mother and daughter who won their tickets in a sweepstakes.
The three passengers -- Jon Goodwin, 80; Keisha Schahaff, 46; and her daughter Anastatia Mayers, 18 -- will spend a few minutes in space, where they can admire the curvature of the Earth and briefly float in weightlessness.
The flight will be the culmination of a nearly two-decade-old promise by British billionaire Richard Branson, Virgin Galactic's founder, to bring tourists into space, giving them the chance to experience weightlessness and see the earth.
This mission, named Galactic 02, is the company's second commercial flight.
The first at the end of June carried a group of senior Italian Air Force officers who had carried out several experiments on board, rather than civilians making the trip purely for pleasure.
Schahaff, a health coach from Antigua and Barbuda, won a contest for the tickets that raised $1.7 million for the non-profit Space for Humanity, which aims to widen space access.
Mayers is a student at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, studying philosophy and physics.
"I always was interested in space as a little girl," Schahaff told AFP in an interview in 2021. "This is a great opportunity for me to feel alive and to just make the greatest adventure ever."
Goodwin is an adventurer who competed in the 1972 Olympic games as a canoeist for Britain.
He was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2014 and will be the second person with the condition to travel to space.
Virgin Galactic's spaceflights involve a giant, twin-fuselage carrier aircraft that takes off from a runway, gains altitude, then drops a rocket-powered spaceplane that soars into space.
The passengers experience a few minutes of weightlessness at around 53 miles (85 kilometers) above sea level, before the spacecraft glides back to Earth.
Founded in 2004, Virgin Galactic has sold around 800 tickets for seats on future commercial flights -- 600 between 2005 and 2014 for $200,000 to $250,000, and 200 since then for $450,000 each.
Virgin Galactic competes in the "suborbital" space tourism sector with billionaire Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin, which has already sent 31 people into space using a vertical lift-off rocket.
But since an accident in September 2022 during an unmanned flight, Blue Origin's rocket has been grounded. The company promised in March to resume spaceflight soon.
