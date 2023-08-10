Greeks fight for space on the beach as pricey sunbeds multiply

ATHENS (Reuters) - On Greece's popular island of Paros, a protest by residents demanding space and free access to its sandy beaches has led to a growing nationwide movement against the expansion of pricey sunbeds rented out by private companies. The protests, dubbed by media the 'Towel Movement', have quickly spread from Paros to the nearby island of Naxos and to other holiday spots at the north and the south of the country. "The locals enjoy the peacefulness here, so we do not want it [the beach] to be taken up by businesses who care about the money, and not about nature and the vibe," said R...