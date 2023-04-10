‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. died of cocaine, fentanyl overdose before his body was dumped in Bronx
Frank Vallelonga attends the Gala Screening of "Green Book" at AFI FEST 2018 Presented By Audi at TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 9, 2018, in Hollywood, California. - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — The “Green Book” actor whose body was dumped on a Bronx sidewalk died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl and cocaine, a city Medical Examiner autopsy has determined. Frank Vallelonga Jr.’s corpse was found at 3:50 a.m. on Nov. 28 on Oak Point Avenue, an industrial street in Hunts Point. Police at the time suspected 60-year-old Vallelonga, whose identity was not immediately known because he had no identification on him, died of an overdose. A medical examiner spokesman on Monday said Vallelonga died accidentally from “acute intoxication due to combined effects of fentanyl and coca...