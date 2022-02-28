Green Day cancels concert in Russia after Ukraine invasion

He then showed the unfortunate World War III brought to you by Applebee's commercial break. After his update, he even showed Applebee's commercial during major reports throughout history.

"I mean, it’s not great is it?" Oliver acknowledged before offering an epic diss on the suburban restaurant. "And it’s not just that they cut to a commercial for a restaurant chain whose food can only be described as sometimes warm, it’s just so aggressively American, from the country song that thinks listing food counts as lyrics, all the way to this human boot barn shaking his non-existent a$s."

Oliver then outlined some of the world leaders who have condemned Russia's Vladimir Putin for his invasion, but he paused at former President George W. Bush, who famously told the world that he looked into Putin's eyes "and saw his soul."



"I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," Bush said in his statement. But Oliver, like many who saw the comments, stopped and urged, "Hold on, George. Not from you."



"You are not the guy for this one," Oliver explained. "Because that statement only would have made sense if it ended with 'Oh sh*t! Now I hear it. Sorry. I’ll shut the f*ck up now.'"

He then explained that Russia has been building this war for years with false stories about Ukrainian brutality, including one false claim that the Ukraine military tortured and then crucified a 3-year-old. There was no evidence provided by Russian state media for the claim, not even the child's name.

Oliver went on to show the now-famous video of a Ukrainian woman who greeted a heavily armed Russian soldier with sunflower seeds. The sunflower is the national flower of the country. As she explained to him, "Take these seeds and put them in your pockets so at least sunflowers will grow when you all lie down here."

"Good for her!" Oliver championed. "Good for her! Let's just recognize for a second how ice-cold that insult is. 'Take these seeds and put them in your pocket so sunflowers will grow when you die!' That is f*cking brutal. That woman brought seeds to a gun fight and she somehow still comfortably won."



"Look," Oliver closed, "what Russia is doing in Ukraine is completely indefensible. Even Putin allies, like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, are coming out against it. You cannot make a case for what is happening."

It's left Oliver with more questions than answers he said. Regardless, the selflessness and bravery on display by Ukrainians has given the world a glimmer of hope.

See the video below: