Green Day cancels concert in Russia after Ukraine invasion
Green Day, seen at the Rose Bowl in 2017, announced Sunday it was canceling a show scheduled for May in Moscow. - Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Green Day became the latest artist or organization to cancel events in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The punk rock band said Sunday that it won’t perform in Moscow on May 29 as previously scheduled. “With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” Green Day said in a statement shared on the group’s Instagram story. “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a tim...