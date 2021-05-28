‘Green light to launch another insurrection’: Americans scorch ‘party of fascism’ GOP for killing Jan. 6 commission
Many Americans are furious after Senate Republicans Friday just after noon killed a bipartisan bill, already passed with a strong, bipartisan majority in the House, to establish a commission to investigate the attack on the January 6 U.S. Capitol building, a violent and deadly insurrection incited by then-President Donald Trump.

The vote was 54-35, with nine Republicans and two Democrats not showing up to vote. Six Republicans joined Democrats to vote in favor of the commission, but with the 60-vote filibuster threshold, the legislation failed.

Indeed, many have linked the future of the 60 vote filibuster, a relic of Jim Crow days, to today's immensely critical vote. Many believe Democrats have given Republicans every opportunity to govern and play fair, and feel they have failed that test.