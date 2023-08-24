Study: Greeting a bus driver has a positive impact on their happiness
Passengers are now being encouraged to say "hello" and "thanks" to bus drivers after UK research found that this increases their levels of happiness and makes them feel recognised. Marijan Murat/dpa

Most passengers believe saying hello has a positive impact on their bus driver, but less than a quarter bother to do so, according to research in the UK.

People were more likely to acknowledge the driver on buses which had signs encouraging them to, a pilot project by the University of Sussex, Transport for London (TfL) and social connection enterprise Neighbourly Lab found.

A small survey of 77 drivers suggested a greeting from a passenger was meaningful to them, the researchers said..

