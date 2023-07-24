Greta Thunberg protests at oil harbour just hours after court fine
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) speaks to media representatives during a protest outside the European Parliament. Greta Thunberg fined by Swedish court for disobeying police orders. Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

Only hours after showing up in court for resisting police orders while protesting, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was out demonstrating again on Monday. Undeterred by the fines that had been handed down to her by a Swedish court, Thunberg participated in a similar act of civil disobedience to the one that got her in trouble the first time at the oil port in the Swedish city of Malmö. She once again refused to comply with police orders to clear the street, media reports said. Photos in Swedish media outlets showed the 20-year-old, who became the face of climate activism after staging w...