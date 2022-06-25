Greta Thunberg warns of ‘catastrophic‘ climate crisis at England‘s Glastonbury Festival, says we need to ‘prioritize people over profit and greed’
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a press conference in Berlin. Thunberg said the long-awaited climate report released by a UN panel of scientists on Monday contained "no real surprises." Kay Nietfeld/dpa

PILTON, Somerset, England — Greta Thunberg doesn’t have enough time in the world for cavalier politicians. The Swedish climate activist, 19, took to the Pyramid Stage at England’s Glastonbury Festival Saturday to admonish those running the world — and running it into the ground, according to her speech. “The delicately balanced natural patterns and cycles that are a vital part of the systems that sustain life on earth as we know it are being disrupted,” Thunberg said, earning cheers. “The consequences could be catastrophic. And no, unfortunately, this is not the new normal. This crisis will co...