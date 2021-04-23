‘Grifter’ with ‘no experience’: Caitlyn Jenner’s run for governor slammed as ‘money-making gig’
Caitlyn Jenner on the Jimmy Kimmel show when she still supported Trump/Screenshot

Caitlyn Jenner announced Friday she is running for Governor of California as a Republican amid conservatives' rush to recall Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

Jenner is a reality TV personality, transgender activist, and Olympic gold medal winner who has no experience in governing or government. Amid reports that she had filed paperwork Friday after getting advice from former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, Jenner tweeted her entry into the race.

Some began to take a look at her campaign website, and appeared shocked.

The one-page site offers a single paragraph saying "for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people."

There are no policy positions, as some noted, and no party affiliation. The only other offerings Jenner's site has for California voters are to give her their name and email address, and two links: "Shop," and "Donate," in that order.

In addition to the lack of policy proposals on her website, some are offering up other criticisms, including about her choice of advisors – not only Parscale but the former Trump pollster whose data was shared with Russia – and the fact that despite the GOP's increasingly virulent attacks on transgender people, including "more than 100 bills that aim to curb the rights of transgender people across the country," she chose to run as a Republican.

Here's what some are saying: