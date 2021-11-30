Grimes Calls Herself a “Marie Antoinette-Esque Symbol of Inequality”

By Bonnie Stiernberg Since her split with Elon Musk — with whom she shares baby X Æ A-Xii — back in September, Grimes has kept a relatively low profile online. But in a new TikTok this week captioned “back on the internet #sigh,” the musician claimed she has developed “severe PTSD from public life” and “debilitating anxiety about being online” and likened herself to Marie Antoinette, the extravagant queen who was famously guillotined during the French Revolution. “Somehow ended up as some kind of Marie Antoinette-esque symbol for inequality in the pop stan community, which frankly is fairly en...
Kayleigh McEnany credits Jesus for the purported success of her first White House press conference
November 30, 2021
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany this week credited divine intervention for the purported success of her first White House press briefing, where she infamously told reporters that she would never lie to them.
During an interview with Fox News, McEnany talked about the first time she had to represent the White House in front of reporters in which she admitted to being frightened of being under the spotlight.
"On a spiritual level, I was a wreck," she claimed. "I reached out to God but I still felt so much fear, which is why I got on the knees in the bathroom and I prayed."
McEnany said that this one bathroom-floor prayer did the trick and she credited Jesus Christ for giving her confidence to conduct the briefing.
"All of the sudden, when I took the podium, all those tears had melted away and I had this total serenity that was only made possible because of Christ," she said.
McEnany began her press briefing on May 1st, 2020 by pledging not to lie -- but as Vox documented at the time, she then proceeded to spout multiple falsehoods just minutes later.
Watch the video below.
Kayleigh McEnany on her first presser: \u201cI was a wreck, I was crying .. I got down on my knees in the bathroom and I prayed. All of the sudden, when I took the podium, all those tears had melted away and I had this total serenity that was only made possible because of Christ.\u201dpic.twitter.com/2n6CWiCL7L— Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1638298739
Arizona ‘Patriot Party’ misses deadline to be an official political party in 2022
November 30, 2021
The fledgling Patriot Party skipped an appointment with the Secretary of State’s Office to submit signatures so it can be recognized as an official party, meaning its candidates won’t be on the ballot in the 2022 election cycle, the first since its formation.
According to Murphy Hebert, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Patriot Party Chairman Steve Daniels was scheduled to meet with the office on Friday afternoon, but cancelled the meeting minutes before it was supposed to begin.
In order to qualify as an official party for purposes of ballot access, a party must collect a minimum number of signatures equal to one-and-one-third percent of the total votes cast for governor in the state’s last gubernatorial election. Based on the vote count from the last governor’s race in 2018, that number is currently set at 31,686.
As part of its efforts to achieve ballot access, Patriot Party figure Daniel McCarthy recorded robocalls that began going out in early November, according to the Yellow Sheet Report, a high-priced subscription-only political insider publication. Jason Tsinnijinnie, a paid petitioner for the campaign, said he was paid $8 per signature. Several people on social media said some petitioners were paid as much as $12 per signature.
Since its inception, the Patriot Party, composed largely of former Republicans and espousing various conservative messages, has been at loggerheads with the Arizona GOP. And McCarthy, who ran in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2020, was sharply critical of the party in an interview with the Arizona Mirror. But he said the party’s goal in trying to get on the ballot wasn’t to siphon votes away from Republicans. Rather, it was to get access to other aspects of the elections system that is only provided to recognized political parties.
Official political parties can designate observers at polling places and ballot tabulation centers during elections. They participate in logic-and-accuracy testing for ballot tabulation machines before elections, and take part in partial hand counts of ballots after elections. And they recommend lists of people that election officials use to select poll workers, said Megan Gilbertson, a spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Elections Department.
“I think the confusion with the public is that our desire as a party, it’s purely to have access and supervision of the … ballot process and the voting process, and the mechanics of the voting process,” McCarthy said. “The Patriot Party, obviously our desire is not to split the Republican Party vote. Our desire is purely to work with the county recorders’ offices to be able to have access to the actual ballot process and the voting process.”
McCarthy said the desire for the Patriot Party to participate in the elections process is premised on concerns about election rigging and fraud by the Democratic and Republican parties. He and other Patriot Party figures have long promoted the false and debunked claims of fraud that stemmed from the 2020 presidential election.
The missed meeting on Friday means the Patriot Party will have to wait two years to try again because Friday was the deadline to qualify for ballot access in 2022. State law sets the deadline at 250 days before the primary election, which is on Aug. 2. Only the Democratic, Libertarian and Republican parties will qualify for statewide ballot access.
Had the Patriot Party qualified for ballot access, it would have been entitled to appear on the ballot for the next two general elections. After that, a party can maintain its ballot access by getting at least 5% of the vote for governor or president, or by again submitting petitions to qualify.
Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Arizona Mirror maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jim Small for questions: info@azmirror.com. Follow Arizona Mirror on Facebook and Twitter.
The ongoing Twitter debate between Nancy Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene just got weird
November 30, 2021
The ongoing Republican drama between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) reached a new level when Greene took to Twitter to brag that she's spoken to former President Donald Trump.
The feud began when Mace chastised Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for her Islamaphobic attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar (R-MN), which CNN discovered date back months. Omar revealed that Boebert lied in her story about an encounter between the two. It forced Boebert into a position that she had to apologize to Omar, but that call didn't go well as Omar demanded a public apology, which Boebert reportedly refused.
"Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic comments and fabricated lies, Rep. Boebert refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments. She instead doubled down on her rhetoric and I decided to end the unproductive call," Omar said in a statement.
Then there's the matter of Greene coming up against Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who is trying to win the Speaker's post before the 2022 election has even begun. Greene attacked McCarthy, genuflecting her own power over the Republican Party
"This is a man who has wanted to be Speaker for a decade," said Politico's Rachael Bade. "He needs her vote, he needs her support in order to get the gavel. I think what you'll be seeing for the next few months, for a year, anytime Kevin McCarthy does anything to infuriate Marjorie Taylor Greene or infuriates [Donald] Trump -- they're going to be lording it over his head."
After public attacks by Greene, McCarthy evidently reached out to her and the two spoke. She tweeted about it saying that she looks forward to what he has in store.
I just got off a good call with @GOPLeader.\n\nWe spent time talking about solving problems not only in the conference, but for our country.\n\nI like what he has planned ahead.— Marjorie Taylor Greene \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Marjorie Taylor Greene \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1637972095
Then the Boebert/Omar battle came back. Mace, who has been trying to play both sides of issues, interjected herself into the debate between her two colleagues, attacking Boebert for the racist joke. That prompted Greene, who isn't on any congressional committees, to spend her workday attacking Mace.
Mace copied word-for-word a tweet that Greene sent Nov. 26, posting her own meta sub-tweeted version of it.
I just got off a good call with @GOPLeader.\n\nWe spent time talking about solving problems not only in the conference, but for our country.\n\nI like what he has planned ahead.— Nancy Mace (@Nancy Mace) 1638285208
Greene then responded to Mace by tweeting the same tweet, but altering it to say that she had spoken to former President Donald Trump.
Just had a great conversation with President Trump about @NancyMace. \n\nI absolutely love President Trump. He\u2019s our leader!— Marjorie Taylor Greene \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Marjorie Taylor Greene \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1638297123
