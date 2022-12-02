Group cut Banksy mural off battle-scarred Ukraine wall - governor

By Tom Balmforth KYIV (Reuters) - A group of people tried to take a mural by graffiti artist Banksy on Friday by cutting away a section of battle-scarred wall where it was painted, the governor of Kyiv region said. The group managed to slice off a section of board and plaster bearing the image of a woman in a gas mask and dressing gown holding a fire extinguisher on the side of a scorched building. But they were spotted at the scene in the city of Hostomel near Kyiv and the mural was retrieved, Oleksiy Kuleba said in a statement. The image was still intact and police were protecting it, he add...
Elon Musk disputes NYT report that hate speech is rising on Twitter after his purchase
December 02, 2022
According to a new report from The New York Times, hate speech has increased on Twitter after Elon Musk's purchase of the platform.
"...slurs against Black Americans showed up on the social media service an average of 1,282 times a day. After the billionaire became Twitter’s owner, they jumped to 3,876 times a day. Slurs against gay men appeared on Twitter 2,506 times a day on average before Mr. Musk took over. Afterward, their use rose to 3,964 times a day. And antisemitic posts referring to Jews or Judaism soared more than 61 percent in the two weeks after Mr. Musk acquired the site," The Times report stated.
The findings come from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, the Anti-Defamation League, and other groups that monitor social media. The researchers claim that they never have seen such a sharp increase in hate speech.
“Elon Musk sent up the Bat Signal to every kind of racist, misogynist and homophobe that Twitter was open for business,” said Imran Ahmed, the chief executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate. “They have reacted accordingly.”
But Musk is outright disputing The Times' report, calling it, "Utterly false."
In a Twitter post presumably in response to The Times' report, Musk shared a graph showing that Hate speech impressions "continue to decline, despite significant user growth!"
"Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom of reach. Negativity should & will get less reach than positivity," Musk wrote, adding that Twitter will make such data available to the public weekly. "There are about 500M tweets per day & billions of impressions, so hate speech impressions are <0.1% of what’s seen on Twitter!"
Read the full report over at The New York Times.
'Cowardly' Alex Jones blasted by Sandy Hook families' attorney
December 02, 2022
Infowars host Alex Jones has filed for personal bankruptcy following the verdict handed down in the defamation lawsuit filed against him by the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School victims.
According to HuffPost, court documents indicate that Jones' legal team filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas' Southern District.
Jones' filing comes after months of unfavorable court rulings in connection with the massive lawsuit.
Per the news outlet, a Texas court indicated that the conspiracy theorist owed more than $45 million back in August. Then, in October, a Connecticut court hit Jones with a staggering $965 million in punitive damages, followed another Connecticut court ruling where he was ordered to pay an additional $473 million.
Altogether, Jones is facing more than $1 billion in damages after circulating disturbing conspiracy theories questioning the legitimacy of the shooting and whether it actually happened.
To make matters worse, many families of the victims were trolled by Jones' InfoWars followers who also echoed his baseless claims. As a result of the conspiracy theories, the Sandy Hook families argued that Jones managed to capitalize on their misfortunes.
In wake of the latest reports about Jones' bankruptcy filing, Chris Mattei, one of the attorneys representing the Sandy Hook families in the Connecticut lawsuit, weighed in with a critical reaction to the legal tactic.
In a new statement, Mattei described Jones' latest action as "cowardly."
"Like every other cowardly move Alex Jones has made, this bankruptcy will not work," Mattei said.
He added, "The bankruptcy system does not protect anyone who engages in intentional and egregious attacks on others, as Mr. Jones did. The American judicial system will hold Alex Jones accountable, and we will never stop working to enforce the jury’s verdict.”
Florida lawmakers mull revising law that could prevent a DeSantis presidential run in 2024
December 02, 2022
Florida lawmakers are reviewing a piece of legislation that would open the door for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) to run for president in 2024, according to a new report.
Although the Republican governor has remained mum about his political intentions, there is speculation that he will throw his hat in the presidential race for 2024. A change in law would likely make such a move easier for him to maneuver.
According to the Associate Press, "There is precedent for changes to the Florida law to help clear a path for potential candidates for higher office."
The AP reports:
"A 'resign to run' law requires state officeholders to commit to leave their positions if they run for federal office. The measure, which has been on and off the books over the past several decades, was reinstated in 2018. But Republican leaders in the GOP-dominated Legislature have expressed openness to changing or rescinding the law when they gather again in March."
Jon McGowan, an attorney specializing in state government law, explained how this type of "resign-to-run" law might work. McGowan insists the purpose of the law would be "about not having endless elections.”
“What we’ll see is they will create a new section so that candidates for president or vice president do not have to resign to run, and just if they win,” he said.
The latest developments have sparked heated discussions among legal experts who have shared their opinions about the current law and the proposed changes.
Bob Jarvis, a Nova Southeastern University law school professor, argues that the current law speaks volumes. “There is no ambiguity, no debate, no dispute,” said Jarvis. “Under current law, DeSantis cannot run for president before first resigning as a governor.”
He also explained why he believes there is no argument to justify implementing this type of law.
“You can make the argument that there is no reason to have this law. The voters all knew that there was a chance that (DeSantis) would not complete his term as governor and that he was at the very least considering a presidential run,” Jarvis said. “No voter could say, 'I was duped into voting for someone.'”
