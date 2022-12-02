Group cut Banksy mural off battle-scarred Ukraine wall - governor

By Tom Balmforth KYIV (Reuters) - A group of people tried to take a mural by graffiti artist Banksy on Friday by cutting away a section of battle-scarred wall where it was painted, the governor of Kyiv region said. The group managed to slice off a section of board and plaster bearing the image of a woman in a gas mask and dressing gown holding a fire extinguisher on the side of a scorched building. But they were spotted at the scene in the city of Hostomel near Kyiv and the mural was retrieved, Oleksiy Kuleba said in a statement. The image was still intact and police were protecting it, he add...