Group of Republican senators accuse Biden of Israeli boycott

A group of Republican senators are accusing US President Joe Biden of engaging in "an antisemitic boycott of Israel" following moves to end US support for science and technology collaboration with Israeli institutions in the occupied territories, according to a report by Jewish Insider. The 14 Republican senators are getting ready to send a letter, seen by Jewish Insider, to Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, warning that they will block confirmations if the Biden administration doesn't change its policy. "We... write to emphasize that any effort to deepen American policies that disc...