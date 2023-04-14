Growth beliefs can insulate romantic couples from the consequences of sexual difficulties

New research indicates that a positive attitude towards sexual growth can protect couples from the adverse effects of sexual difficulties on their relationship. Conversely, having a belief in sexual destiny may have a detrimental impact. Published in The Journal of Sex Research, the new study aimed to investigate if sexual growth and sexual destiny beliefs influence general and sexual responsiveness and whether this connection is affected by sexual challenges. Regarding romantic relationships, partners need to consider each other’s needs, especially in the area of sexuality. However, this can ...

