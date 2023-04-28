Guaidó says he was told to either leave Colombia or be handed over to Maduro regime

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó holds a news conference at the La Jolla Ballroom on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Coral Gables, Florida. - Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/TNS
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó said that before he was put on a plane bound for Miami this week he was threatened by Colombian authorities with deportation — and being turned over to the Nicolás Maduro regime, which would have imprisoned him. “It is only thanks to the intervention of the United States that I am here … with you,” Guaidó said Thursday morning at a press conference in Miami. “When I was in Colombia, I received threats of deportation and of being turned into the hands of Maduro, who has already threatened my life, threatened my freedom and who has already assassinated po...