GENEVA (Reuters) -Inmates who have been held for years in the Guantanamo Bay U.S. detention facility in Cuba are showing signs of "accelerated ageing", a senior official of the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday. "We're calling on the U.S. administration and Congress to work together to find adequate and sustainable solutions to address these issues," said Patrick Hamilton, the ICRC's head of delegation for the United States and Canada. "Action should be taken as a matter of priority." Hamilton's comments came after a visit to the facility in March following a 20-year hiat...
Guantanamo inmates showing signs of 'accelerated ageing' - ICRC
April 21, 2023, 9:50 PM ET