Gunman arrested after 3 police officers shot in hourslong Texas standoff

A police standoff lasting hours that left three officers injured in Flower Mount, Texas ended this morning as FBI SWAT officers took a suspect into custody. - Viorel Margineanu/Dreamstime/TNS
FORT WORTH, Texas — An hourslong police standoff that left three officers injured in Flower Mound ended at 5:32 a.m. Thursday as FBI SWAT officers took a suspect into custody, according to a news release. Police said 60-year-old Bryan Hucabee was reported to 911 as suicidal before he shot the three SWAT-trained officers Wednesday night when they were attempting to enter the home for a welfare check. The incident occurred in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive in Flower Mound. Flower Mound Police Chief Andy Kancel said in a news conference Thursday morning all three officers who were hit were rele...