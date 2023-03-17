The US allocated millions to help Haiti rebuild after 2010 earthquake. How was it spent?

Police jostle a man in the National Palace during an ecumenical mass in memory of the victims of the January 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Jan. 12, 2022. - RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
The United States Government Accountability Office has issued a report on U.S. efforts to help Haiti rebuild after its devastating 2010 earthquake, and the conclusions are the same as in previous findings: Canceled projects, reduced allocations and cost overruns and delays.
A coalition of right-wing groups, one of which is led by former national security advisor Michael Flynn, has plunged a respected Florida hospital into chaos with incendiary allegations that the facility has been killing COVID-19 patients, Mother Jones reports.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital, a 98-year-old public hospital that serves more than a million patients each year and whose mission is to provide care to underserved communities, has become a target of right-wing groups in recent years.
Hospital board meetings that were typically sparsely attended saw more than 100 people attend a December gathering, and the crowds have since swelled into the hundreds, with many attendees traveling from hours away to protest COVID-19 restrictions.
As the crowds grew, meetings started to become unruly, hospital spokesperson Kim Savage told the news outlet.
Around 300 attended a February meeting that got especially ugly, with attendees accusing the doctors of killing COVID-19 patients.
“Our board meetings are open to the public, and for the first time, we feel like we have to wand people,” she says.
“We worry that the language these groups use might incite someone who is not stable.”
The campaign against the hospital was made up of members of the anti-vaccine and “parents’ rights” movements along with election “truthers” with ties to the Jan. 6 insurrection.
In 2022 the campaign fielded four far-right candidates who ran on the “medical freedom,” of which three were elected.
The “medical freedom” movement has the backing of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Stew Peters, a conspiracy theorist who produced the anti-vaccine movie “Died Suddenly,” emerged as one of the campaign’s ideological leaders. He accused the hospital of withholding the drug ivermectin from COVID-19 patients.
During an Aug. 2021 episode of his show Peters alleged “It would appear that the treatment of patients is being deliberately made to worsen the condition of patients reported to be hospitalized with Covid-19.
“Hitler would be very proud of what’s happening at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.”
In 2022 Four hospital board candidates ran on a so-called medical freedom platform, and three of them successfully unseated former board members.
“People were not sure what ‘health freedom’ stood for, but it sounded good,” Savage said.
Flynn has helped amplify the campaign against the hospital.
After attending a February board meeting, he said “I attended this meeting and the Sarasota Memorial Hospital took what could have been a rebuilding of trust and further damaged this institution with a ‘fox inside the henhouse investigation.’”
The move comes a day after President Emmanuel Macron forced the plan through parliament without a final vote in the lower house.
Riots broke out on Friday evening in Paris on the Place de la Concorde as police used water cannon and tear gas to battle about 4,000 protesters who gathered to oppose the pension changes.
French television station BFMTV reported 61 people were arrested on Friday. Franceinfo reported five police officers were injured, citing police sources.
On Thursday, some 6,000 protestors had gathered on the Place de la Concorde. Paris police said 217 people were arrested.
On Friday morning, commuter traffic in the Paris city centre was temporarily blocked after a call for action from trade union CGT. In other French cities, such as Rennes and Brest, protesters temporarily blocked roads and roundabouts, the newspaper Le Parisien reported.
Schools and universities were also partly blocked by protesting young people, including in Clermont-Ferrand and Lille.
Some refineries have announced renewed or extended strikes, although the supply of petrol to filling stations has not yet been interrupted. In Paris, police called on striking rubbish collectors to begin clearing around 9,000 tons of trash that has piled up in city streets.
Disruptions of the French public transit and railway system remained largely manageable on Friday. But in Toulon, in southern France, demonstrators occupied train tracks and brought train traffic to a standstill, the broadcaster BFMTV reported.
Macron had decided on short notice on Thursday afternoon to bypass the lower house of France's National Assembly and implement the reform project without a vote.
The move was met by two motions of no confidence against the government, but these are not seen as succeeding, which would require a majority in a vote on Monday.
A cross-party motion of no-confidence was tabled by the small centre-right LIOT bloc. An alliance of left-wing parties indicated on Friday they might support the measure. It remains to be seen if the Monday vote will be supported by conservative Républicains, who in principle support the pension reforms, or right-wing nationalists.
The pension reforms will, among other things, gradually increase the retirement age from 62 to 64. The government feared that the result in the lower house would be too close to predict - and potentially end in an embarrassing defeat.
A special article in the French constitution allows for the bypass.
French labour unions have called for a new nationwide day of strikes and protests for next Thursday. Millions of people had already taken to the streets against the reform proposal.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin instructed police to put in place "enhanced protective measures" for members of parliament in the face of the ongoing protests.
The parliamentarians are exposed to threats, insults and damage to property, broadcaster France Info cited the minister as saying in a letter to the prefect of police of Paris, the prefect of police of Bouches-du-Rhône, the director of the national police and the director of the national gendarmerie.
The group Wisconsin Business Leaders for Democracy criticized right-wing state Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Friday for his refusal to complete their organization's questionnaire on support for democracy.
Kelly, who previously was appointed to an incomplete term by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and was defeated by Judge Jill Karofsky in 2020, is seeking to reclaim a seat on the court vacated by retiring arch-conservative Justice Patience Roggensack. He has done paid consulting work for the Republican National Committee, and has ties to the plot to install fake Trump electors in the state.
His opponent is Judge Janet Protasiewicz. The winner of the election will determine ideological control of the body, which has been controlled by a conservative majority for decades.
"Before the February primary, we asked every candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, regardless of party affiliation, to respond to a five-question letter, in hopes of gaining insight into their views on matters important to democracy that have appeared and will continue to appear before the court," wrote WBLD leaders Anoop Prakash, John Florsheim, and Sachin Shivaram. While Protasiewicz responded in detail, "Justice Dan Kelly did not respond or acknowledge our inquiry after several requests. Kelly’s refusal to engage in a civil dialogue on basic questions of democracy and election law is troubling at best, and disqualifying at worst."
This comes, they wrote, at a time when "Many of the freedoms we enjoy as Wisconsinites will come before the Wisconsin Supreme Court in the next few years, such as access to reproductive healthcare, our freedom to participate in the democratic process, and ruling on the fairness of current or future district maps. Perhaps most critically, the new court will hear all cases leading up to and after the 2024 presidential election, during which time the court could be asked to rule on state electors, decide on challenges to the voting process and even adjudicate the election results."
Following the publication of the editorial, Kelly issued a response published in the same paper, claiming that questions about democracy are "more appropriate for legislative candidates" and that "trying to imply my consulting work for the Republican Party would send the court into a partisan tailspin is absurd."