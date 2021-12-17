Haiti gang releases all 12 Christian missionaries held captive for 2 months

A general view of the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries in Titanyen, Haiti, on Oct. 22, 2021. - Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
A Haiti gang has released all 12 hostages two months to the day after they were kidnapped in Haiti’s capital, Haiti National Police spokesman Garry Desrosiers and two U.S. government sources confirmed to the Miami Herald. The hostages were abducted just east of Port-au-Prince by a notorious gang, 400 Mawozo, and were among a group of 12 adults and five children, including an 8-month-old. Of the group of 17 missionaries, all but one is American. The other one is Canadian. “Today, there is a feeling of contentment, not just for the hostages and the American and Canadian people but for Haiti,” sa...