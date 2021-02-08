Haiti government denounces plot to oust president, arrests over 20

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian authorities on Sunday arrested nearly two dozen people, including a Supreme Court judge, for their role in an alleged plot to oust President Jovenel Moise that has exacerbated political tensions in the troubled Caribbean country. Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe told a news conference at his private residence that a senior police official was also among the 23 people detained with money, guns and ammunition. "These people had contacted national palace security officials, high-ranking officers of the national palace whose mission was to arrest the president ... an...