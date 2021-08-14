Haiti judge charged with overseeing presidential murder probe quits over safety concerns
Some of the suspects arrested in the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise were held at a police station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. - Jacqueline Charles/TNS

The investigative judge charged with overseeing the multinational probe into last month’s shocking assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise has quit the case. Judge Mathieu Chanlatte recused himself Friday, just four days after being handed the case, and two days after one of his court clerks was found dead in a local hospital under circumstances that remain unclear. Chanlatte cited safety concerns and a lack of support to carry out such a high-profile and difficult investigation, Magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil, the dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince, told The Miami He...