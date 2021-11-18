Haitian man arrested in Turkey in Moïse’s killing wasn’t hiding in Miami, family says

Officials attend a ceremony in honor of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise at the National Pantheon Museum in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on July 20, 2021. - VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
The family of a businessman taken into custody in Turkey in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse is questioning his arrest while pushing back on accusations that he fled to Miami to avoid prosecution. Samir Handal, 63, left Miami at 11 a.m. Sunday aboard a flight for Turkey, and was arrested shortly after arriving in Istanbul. His arrest was confirmed to the Miami Herald by Haiti Foreign Minister Claude Joseph, who said he reached out to Turkish officials after being alerted about Handal’s travel plans. At the time, an Interpol Red Notice, issued for wanted fugitives, had not y...