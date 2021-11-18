Haitian man arrested in Turkey in Moïse’s killing wasn’t hiding in Miami, family says

NYU law professor Melissa Murray told MSNBC on Wednesday night that it's uncommon for a defendant to waive arraignment.

"Typically the person who's been charged will hear the charges against them in open court," Murray said. "The fact that he chose not to do so in this case, and that his lawyer weighed in by email to say that it was merely to make this more efficient, suggests that perhaps he doesn't quite take this as seriously as everyone else seems to be taking it. So it is an unorthodox step, one that most defendants do not take, but again, there has been nothing that has been by the book about all of this to begin with."



Washington Post reporter Robert Costa followed up by saying that Bannon is playing a "waiting game" to see whether the U.S. Supreme Court takes up the question of whether Trump administration communications related to Jan. 6 are protected by executive privilege.

"They're going to hope that Justice (Brett) Kavanaugh and other conservatives on the court rule in favor of protecting a former president's privilege, even when he's talking to someone like Steve Bannon who's been out of the White House for years," Costa said.

