Haiti’s ‘instability’ among the topics Biden and Trudeau discuss in Mexico City
US President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City, on Jan. 10, 2023, during the North American Leaders' Summit. - Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

The ongoing instability in Haiti became a focal point of discussions Tuesday between President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the two kicked off a North American leaders summit in Mexico City. The summit debuted on the same day thatHaiti finds itself out of constitutional order with no elected leaders, after the mandate of its last remaining senators expired as of midnight on Monday. Haiti’s interim government, led by Prime Minister Ariel Henry, has asked the United States and others in the international community to support the deployment of troops to assist the count...