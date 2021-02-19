Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

In what was obviously not a compliment, MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski compared Sen. Ted Cruz's attempt to bail on his constituents during a crisis -- and then try to blame others after he was busted -- to former President Donald Trump. Now that the Texas senator's story that he was chaperoning his daughters down to the Mexican resort town -- with the intent to return immediately as Texans freeze in their homes-- has fallen apart, Brzezinski piled on the GOP lawmaker who was trashed for his "dumbass" move earlier in the MSNBC segment.

<p>"For some reason this Cancun trip reveals a lot how he feels about his power and his state," she began. "It's very Trumpy, very Trumpian. Constituent service is the number one most fulfilling part of a public servant, to be able to help people directly and to be able to, like, solve things for the people of your district or your state."</p><p>"To leave during that time and then to treat your constituents like they are so stupid that they would believe a lie that the kids forced him to go to Cancun and he was just giving them the ride -- that's the first and the second lie," she continued. "And then the third lie comes out where his wife is texting everybody; they're having a party there and he's bringing everyone there. Three lies later, he then comes back and lies about how much he cares about what is happening in Texas. It is painful to see such a waste of a Senate seat."</p><p>Watch below:</p><p><br/></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="eace5254f913df4fd06d72d1167e17fe" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tCGLoazodws?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">MSNBC 02 19 2021 06 18 57</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCGLoazodws&feature=youtu.be" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>