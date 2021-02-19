Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan made their final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of the monarchy, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. Harry and Meghan, who announced they are expecting their second child on Sunday, shocked senior royals last year by announcing plans to step back from their royal roles. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," the Palace said. "While all are saddened by their decisio...
The fight for Democracy hasn’t ended. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Support honest journalism.
Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more.
JOIN FOR $1
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
UK's Prince Harry to lose all honorary titles
February 19, 2021
Britain's Prince Harry will relinquish his honorary military appointments and patronages after confirming to Queen Elizabeth II that he and his wife Meghan Markle will not return as working royals, Buckingham Palace announced Friday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are formally known, rocked the British monarchy when they quit frontline royal duties a year ago.
<p>They have since embarked on a new life involving several commercial ventures in the United States, and now live in California.</p><p>Under the initial terms of their departure thrashed out at an emergency summit with the queen in early 2020, Harry had agreed to review the decision a year on.</p><p>"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.</p><p>"The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.</p><p>"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family."</p><p>Prince Harry, a former soldier, holds several honorary military titles, as well as Commonwealth appointments and some other patronages.</p><p>Meghan was also handed several honorary roles after she wed Harry in a fairytale ceremony at Windsor Castle in May, 2018.</p><p>The couple, who are expecting their second child, are poised to give an "intimate" interview about their lives with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey.</p><p>© 2021 AFP</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
'Insult to our intelligence': CNN panel buries Ted Cruz for blaming his kids in 'weak damage control'
February 19, 2021
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) got thrashed by a CNN panel on Friday for blaming his own children for his decision to flee to Cancun during a humanitarian crisis in his home state of Texas.
Host Alisyn Camerota started off by marveling that Cruz felt no obligation to help out his fellow Texans when they were suffering in the cold without electricity.
<p> "It's astounding that he seems to have forgotten the public service part of being a public servant," she said. "The taxpayers pay his salary, and so instead of spending time ferrying his family to Cancun, he could have been calling ERCOT, he could have been helping out in his home state." </p><p> Guest Natasha Alford heaped scorn on Cruz for saying that he only went to Cancun because his daughters asked him to go. </p><p> "It's really an insult to our intelligence," she said. "You would think, even just for the sake of optics that you would stay home and help your constituents while they're boiling water and trying to close holes that are in their roof. but I was really insulted by the explanation -- you know, the weak damage car control, the blaming on the children or the saying, 'Oh, I was just going to be right back.'" </p><p> <em>Watch the video below</em>.<br/> </p><p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HohklBlvEMg" width="560"></iframe></p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
'Trumpy' Ted Cruz is a 'waste of a Senate seat': MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski
February 19, 2021
In what was obviously not a compliment, MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski compared Sen. Ted Cruz's attempt to bail on his constituents during a crisis -- and then try to blame others after he was busted -- to former President Donald Trump.
Now that the Texas senator's story that he was chaperoning his daughters down to the Mexican resort town -- with the intent to return immediately as Texans freeze in their homes-- has fallen apart, Brzezinski piled on the GOP lawmaker who was trashed for his "dumbass" move earlier in the MSNBC segment.
<p>"For some reason this Cancun trip reveals a lot how he feels about his power and his state," she began. "It's very Trumpy, very Trumpian. Constituent service is the number one most fulfilling part of a public servant, to be able to help people directly and to be able to, like, solve things for the people of your district or your state."</p><p>"To leave during that time and then to treat your constituents like they are so stupid that they would believe a lie that the kids forced him to go to Cancun and he was just giving them the ride -- that's the first and the second lie," she continued. "And then the third lie comes out where his wife is texting everybody; they're having a party there and he's bringing everyone there. Three lies later, he then comes back and lies about how much he cares about what is happening in Texas. It is painful to see such a waste of a Senate seat."</p><p>Watch below:</p><p><br/></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="eace5254f913df4fd06d72d1167e17fe" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tCGLoazodws?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">MSNBC 02 19 2021 06 18 57</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCGLoazodws&feature=youtu.be" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trending
Latest
Videos
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.