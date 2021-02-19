Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan made their final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of the monarchy, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. Harry and Meghan, who announced they are expecting their second child on Sunday, shocked senior royals last year by announcing plans to step back from their royal roles. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," the Palace said. "While all are saddened by their decisio...