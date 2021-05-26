Harry and Oprah follow up docu-series with sequel in town-hall format

Harry and Meghan - After much media coverage of a candid interview together, Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry have launched an Apple TV+ series on mental health, now being followed up by a sequel. - Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA Media/dpa

Just days after Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey caused a big stir with their mental health docu-series for Apple TV+, the two are now following up their streaming debut with a town-hall-styled sequel set to arrive on Friday.

In "The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward", the 36-year-old royal and 67-year-old US talk show legend are to further discuss mental health issues with various protagonists from their four-part documentary series.

Harry and Oprah themselves have themselves already given deep insights into their mental wellbeing, and want to explore their personal stories in even more depth, the website of the charitable foundation Archewell, which Harry and his wife Meghan founded, said on Wednesday.

The show is to be available for free on the Apple TV+ streaming service from Friday, May 28 onwards.

Harry and Meghan had withdrawn from the inner circle of the royal family last year and moved their lives to California with their son Archie, who is now 2 years old.

In a sensational interview with Winfrey in March, they made serious accusations against the royal family, by which they felt insufficiently supported.

There were even accusations that a member of the British royal family made racist remarks about Meghan, who has African-American roots.

Since then, the relationship between the two and the rest of the royals is thought to have soured. Harry had reproached his father, Prince Charles, in particular - should he now speak out about his family again, this is likely to further deepen the rift.