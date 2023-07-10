Harry Styles struck by object while performing in Vienna
In this image released on March 14, 2021, Harry Styles performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, and broadcast. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America/TNS

Harry Styles was hit in the face with an object while performing Saturday night in Vienna. Styles, 29, was walking along the stage when he was struck by the unclear object, according to videos posted online. The pop star immediately stopped, bent over and grabbed his face in obvious pain. He then slowly ascended a few stairs and apparently walked backstage. Styles recovered and finished the concert, according to fan accounts online. He did not immediately comment on the incident Sunday, but remained scheduled to conclude the globetrotting tour with two shows in Spain, one in Portugal and one i...