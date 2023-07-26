Harvard legacy admissions face Education Department scrutiny: report

Weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling, the U.S. Education Department has launched a civil rights investigation into Harvard University's legacy admissions tradition, The New York Times reports.

Per The Times, a group of lawyers representing three organizations — Chica Project, ACEDONE and the Greater Boston Latino Network — contend the legacy admissions practice "illegally discriminated against Black, Hispanic and Asian applicants in favor of wealthy students who were less qualified."

According to the report, Harvard spokeswoman Nicole Rura said "the university was already reviewing the way it admits students to ensure it is in compliance with the law after" the Supreme Court's recent affirmative action ruling.



"Our review includes examination of a range of data and information, along with learnings from Harvard's efforts over the past decade to strengthen our ability to attract and support a diverse intellectual community that is fundamental to our pursuit of academic excellence," Rura said. "As this work continues, and moving forward, Harvard remains dedicated to opening doors to opportunity and to redoubling our efforts to encourage students from many different backgrounds to apply for admission."

The group of lawyers representing the organizations confirmed in a statement, "The U.S. Department of Education has notified Lawyers for Civil Rights that it has formally launched the federal civil rights investigation requested."

Additionally, The Department said, "the Office for Civil Rights can confirm that there is an open investigation of Harvard University under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. We do not comment on open investigations."

The New York Times' full report is available at this link (subscription required).

