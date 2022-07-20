'Hasta la vista, baby,' says UK's Boris Johnson as he exits parliament
Boris Johnson (AFP)

By William James and Alistair Smout LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson bowed out of his final showpiece parliamentary appearance with a round of applause from his party, jeers from opponents and an enigmatic exit line: "Mission largely accomplished ... hasta la vista, baby." Johnson was forced to announce his resignation earlier this month after a mass rebellion against the latest in a string of scandals that his party decided had undermined his ability to lead the country any longer after three turbulent years in charge. Speaking in his final "Prime Minister's Questions", ...