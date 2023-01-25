New clip captures Ted Cruz falling flat with blatant contradictions in just 30 seconds
US Senator Ted Cruz (Al Drago / AFP / POOL)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) latest remarks highlighted his double standard regarding President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Although both have been found to have classified documents in either their private homes or offices, Cruz only believes one of them should be investigated: Biden.

On Tuesday, January 24, Cruz appeared on Fox Business with host Larry Kudlow where he shared his opinion of the classified documents reports.

READ MORE: Fox News host corners Ted Cruz as he tries to dodge question about Alex Acosta’s lenient plea deal for Jeffrey Epstein by blaming Democrats

At one point during the segment, the Texas senator called for an investigation into Biden saying, “The FBI needs to search the University of Delaware archives, and they need to search Hunter Biden’s home and business address."

Kudlow then asked Cruz about the reports of classified documents being found at Pence's home in Indiana. The Republican senator was far less concerned about those documents.

“Oh, look, the Mike Pence story ― it’s still early,” Cruz said. “He is a good friend and a good man. He’s explained where these came from.”

The remarks on both situations were made within 30 seconds and now the clip is circulating on social media as Twitter users criticize the double standards. One Twitter user tweeted, "It's like 'hypocrisy' punches him square in the face and Ted simply responds with 'Thank you sir, may I have some more?'"

READ MORE: 'Cancun' Ted Cruz brutally mocked after attacking California governor’s heatwave response: 'No shame at all'

Another user tweeted, "It’s always ok or just a mishap when it’s a Republican who gets caught with their pants down. Yep well it’s still early days - what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Pence will also have to answer for his papers as well."

"The rule of 'It's okay when our guy does it' is revered on both sides," another user tweeted. "Unfortunately, members of each side only notice it when the other side does it. Democrats should be outraged that their top guy threw a wrench in the MAL docs case, instead of pretending it doesn't matter."

Watch the video below or at this link.

READ MORE: Watch: Chris Hayes torches Ted Cruz as he highlights lawmaker’s latest 'utterly humiliating' blunder

Video