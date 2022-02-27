'Heartbroken' Pope urges help for Ukraine, condemns warmongers

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis on Sunday called for humanitarian corridors to help refugees out of Ukraine and said those who make war should not be deluded into thinking that God is on their side. As some in his audience at St. Peter's Square held large Ukrainian flags, Francis said his "heart is broken" and suggested a day of prayer and fasting for peace on Wednesday. "Those who make war forget humanity. It does not come from the people," he said in a passionate voice. "They don't consider the everyday lives of people but put partisan interests before everything and trust in the diabol...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Ron Johnson claims Dems 'weakened Ukraine' by impeaching Trump for military aid blackmail
February 27, 2022
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Sunday suggested that those who participated in the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump shared blame for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Johnson made the remarks despite claims that Trump tried to blackmail Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by withholding military aid unless he manufactured dirt on Joe Biden, a Democratic political opponent.
"I do not think Vladimir Putin would have moved on Ukraine if it were not for the weakness displayed certainly by the Biden administration, but also by the west in general," he told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. "And I'm certainly hoping that [retired United States Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vidman], Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, who used Ukraine as a pawn in their impeachment travesty, are also recognized and reflecting they weakened Ukraine, weakened the west, weakened America by the divisive politics that they play."
"There's much blame to go around," he added. "But in terms of the atrocities, that falls squarely on the shoulders of Vladimir Putin and his cronies."
Watch the video below from Fox News.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Putin sets Russia's nuclear forces on high alert
February 27, 2022
In response to what he's referring to as "aggressive statements" by NATO, Vladimir Putin has put Russia's nuclear forces on high alert as of Sunday morning.
This article first appeared In Salon.
"Western countries aren't only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO members made aggressive statements regarding our country," Putin said in televised comments.
This statement from Putin, included in a Sunday morning report by The Washington Post, escalates the already fraught events of the push into Ukraine on behalf of Russian forces that began roughly a week ago. Since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine was put into direct motion by Putin, the looming threat of nuclear possibility has been on everyone's mind. Now, in the face of Putin's call to ready nuclear forces, that threat is at its closest.
"President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable," Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a quote used by The Washington Post. "And we have to continue to condemn his actions in the most strong, strongest possible way."
Overnight, Russian attacks in the Ukraine capital of Kyiv advanced to the east into Kharkiv where citizens braced for a full attack.
"The past night was tough – more shelling, more bombing of residential areas and civilian infrastructure," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. "There is not a single facility in the country that the occupiers wouldn't consider as admissible targets."
To assist with their defense against Russian attack, Ukraine government has approved the release of prisoners with military experience so that they might help in the fight for their country which grows more dire as the days progress.
Ukrainian military deputy commander Lt.-Gen. Yevhen Moisiuk issued a statement to Russian troops via a video posted to Facebook saying "Unload your weapons, raise your hands so that our servicemen and civilians can understand that you have heard us. This is your ticket home."
CONTINUE READING Show less
'Why can't you condemn it?' ABC host nails Tom Cotton after he scurries away from Trump's Putin praise
February 27, 2022
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Sunday refused to condemn former President Donald Trump's praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
Trump, who has called Putin a "genius" for invading Ukraine, declined to speak out against the Russian dictator during a recent interview on Fox News.
On Sunday, ABC host George Stephanopoulos asked Cotton if he disagreed with the former president.
"Are you prepared to condemn that kind of rhetoric from the leader of your party?" the host wondered.
"George, you've heard what I have to say about Vladimir Putin, that he is a ruthless dictator who has launched a naked unprovoked war of aggression," Cotton opined. "Thankfully, the Ukrainian army has anti-tank missiles that President Obama would not supply, that we did supply last time Republicans were in charge in Washington."
"Why can't you condemn Donald Trump for those comments?" Stephanopoulos pressed.
"If you want to know what Donald Trump thinks about Vladimir Putin or any other topic, I would encourage you to invite him on your show," Cotton replied. "I don't speak on behalf of other politicians. They can speak for themselves."
"You are a senior member of the Republican Party," the ABC host noted. "Donald Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. He said last night, again, suggested that he would be running for president. When Fox News asked if he had a message for Vladimir Putin, he said he has no message. Why can't you condemn that? I feel quite confident that if Barack Obama or Joe Biden said something like that, you'd be first in line to criticize them."
"Again, George, if you want to talk to the former president about his views or his message, you can have him on your show," Cotton deflected. "My message to Vladimir Putin is quite clear. He needs to leave Ukraine unless he wants to face moms and teenagers with Molotov cocktails and grandmothers and grandfathers with AK-47s for years to come."
Watch the video below from ABC.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}