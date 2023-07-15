Heatwave forces Athens to close Acropolis, U.S. Southwest broils

By Deborah Kyvrikosaios and Liliana Salgado ATHENS/PHOENIX (Reuters) -Greece closed the ancient Acropolis during the hottest part of the day on Friday to protect tourists as southern Europe suffered in a fierce heatwave, while more than 100 million Americans also faced a prolonged spell of sweltering weather. The European Space Agency (ESA), whose satellites monitor land and sea temperatures, has warned that Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are all facing extreme conditions. Temperatures next week could break Europe's current record - 48.8 Celsius recorded in Sicily in August 2021. Ita...