Heatwave hits Europe, Greek Acropolis closes due to scorching heat
A large crowd of tourists visit the Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis Hill during a heatwave. Angelos Tzortzinis/dpa

Sweltering temperatures are sizzling across Europe with some regions facing temperatures expected to climb well above 40 degrees Celsius, the European Space Agency said. The Acropolis in the Greek capital of Athens was closed on Friday between noon (0900 GMT) and 5 pm due to extreme heat. In the morning, a tourist suffered a mild heat stroke while visiting the Acropolis, Athens' archaeological landmark. She was taken to hospital but is not in danger, the emergency services said. Similar conditions prevailed in Cyprus. On Friday, thermometers in the capital Nicosia read 43 degrees Celsius, the ...