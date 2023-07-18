Heatwaves set records, trigger health warnings in US and Europe

By Julia Harte, Angelo Amante and Emma Farge NEW YORK (Reuters) -Heatwaves intensified across southern and eastern Europe, Asia, and much of the United States on Tuesday as the World Meteorological Organization warned of an increased risk of deaths due to the extreme weather. Across the United States, Americans grappled with a medley of extreme weather, from blazing heat to wildfire smoke-choked air and flood warnings, with a tropical storm headed for the Pacific island state of Hawaii on Tuesday afternoon. The southwestern city of Phoenix, Arizona, was on track Tuesday to exceed 110 degrees F...
Ta-Nehisi Coates gatecrashes meeting as school board discusses banning his book: report
July 18, 2023
A South Carolina school board meeting got a surprise visit from journalist and author Ta-Nehisi Coates, whose book community members were railing against, The Daily Beast reported.
The Lexington-Richland District 5 School Board convened on Monday to discuss outrage over Coates’ 2015 nonfiction bestseller, "Between the World and Me," which has been placed on book ban lists, according to The Beast.
Previous reports say the book, which is an essay to Coates’ son to prepare him for the life he will live as a Black man, was removed from the curriculum after students said it made them feel “guilty for being white."
Footage shared by CBS 19 shows a group of Coates' supporters at the meeting, and Coates sitting towards the back next to a teacher who assigned the book, showing solidarity with her.
“What matters most to me is that my students have the ability to hear six or seven opinions on one topic and come up with their own thesis, supported with evidence, and come up with an independent conclusion,” said Superintendent Dr. Akil Ross.
DeSantis’ latest policy plan, this time on the military, again focuses on ‘woke’
July 18, 2023
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a sweeping plan on Tuesday to “rip the woke out of the military” and restore a “mission first” vision for American servicemembers, claiming that liberal political and social agendas had weakened the country’s ability to defend itself. Speaking in Columbia, S.C., DeSantis vowed to reinstate U.S. service members who refused to comply with a coronavirus vaccine mandate, saying that the military erred in requiring its members to receive the vaccine. He also promised to rid the military of a long list of policies and priorities, including diversity and inclusion e...
A prominent legal expert said Tuesday that lawyers representing Donald Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 election may still face legal jeopardy in connection to the special counsel’s Jan. 6 probe, even though they haven’t been notified that they’re targets of the investigation.
Former federal prosecutor Harry Litman said that although lawyers representing John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani have confirmed that the former Trump attorneys haven’t yet received target letters from the special counsel’s office, that itself doesn’t mean they’ve been cleared.
“Attorneys for Eastman, Giuliani say that their clients haven’t received target letters,” Litman tweeted.
“That’s a detail requiring an explanation, but without more I wouldn’t say it means they’re out of the woods, even though they are so asserting.”
Litman’s assertion is supported by a new The Washington Post report that indicates federal investigators have questioned witnesses over meetings Trump held in December 2020 and January 2021, including an apparent campaign to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election that involved Eastman and Giuliani.
The report notes that Eastman and Giuliani argued that Pence had the authority when Congress met to certify the Joe Biden’s election win on Jan. 6.
Perry Stein, Josh Dawsey and Jacqueline Alemany write for The Post that “Prosecutors asked witnesses about their conversations with Trump and others in his inner circle about an alleged scheme seeking to substitute Trump allies for certified electors from some states Biden won, according to two people familiar with the matter.”
“People interviewed in front of the grand jury about efforts to overturn the election have said that investigators also appear to be focusing on potential alleged wrongdoing by others close to the former president, including Eastman and Giuliani.”
