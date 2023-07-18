Heatwaves set records, trigger health warnings in US and Europe

By Julia Harte, Angelo Amante and Emma Farge NEW YORK (Reuters) -Heatwaves intensified across southern and eastern Europe, Asia, and much of the United States on Tuesday as the World Meteorological Organization warned of an increased risk of deaths due to the extreme weather. Across the United States, Americans grappled with a medley of extreme weather, from blazing heat to wildfire smoke-choked air and flood warnings, with a tropical storm headed for the Pacific island state of Hawaii on Tuesday afternoon. The southwestern city of Phoenix, Arizona, was on track Tuesday to exceed 110 degrees F...