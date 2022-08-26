Herard Abraham, general who helped usher in Haiti’s democratic transition, is dead
JEROME DELAY/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Herard Abraham, the respected former army commander-in-chief who played a major role in ushering in Haiti’s first democratically elected president in 1990 only to be forced into retirement in a purge months later, has died, his family and Haiti’s government confirmed. He was 82. No official cause of death was given, but a relative said the retired general had a brain tumor and passed away Wednesday at his home in Fermathe in the hills above Port-au-Prince. In a tweet confirming the death, interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was “dismayed to salute the departure” of Abraham. who also bri...