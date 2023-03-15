Here’s how facial recognition is changing travel through Bay Area airports
Facial recognition technology will screen airport passengers to catch imposters and process travelers more efficiently. - DREAMSTIME/TNS

For speedier entry into the U.S., your most important travel tool is now your face. All three of the Bay Area’s airports are deploying new facial recognition technology, called Simplified Arrival, to screen incoming international passengers and testing it in San Jose to track some departing passengers too. It’s catching imposters and processing travelers more efficiently — but also raising privacy concerns. “You get instant verification,” said James Hutton of U.S. Customs and Border Protection on a recent morning as hordes of bleary-eyed travelers streamed through San Francisco International A...