Here’s what Cory Booker has to say about American politics, Chris Christie, and Tim Scott
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Cory Booker is staying positive. The 2024 mudslinging is well underway. Americans feel more divided than usual and somber about the state of the country. But the junior senator from New Jersey is preaching the virtues of unity and kindness in ballrooms, potato fields, and firehouses across the state. “Right now our country’s greatest threat is ourselves,” Booker said at a Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey breakfast in Mount Laurel this week. “A Democracy cannot thrive when its people have contempt for each other.” It’s a philosophy that a lot of politicians try to espouse ...