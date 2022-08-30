'He’s done. He’s over': Conservative Ann Coulter declares an end to Donald Trump's political reign

Ann Coulter has a message for former President Donald Trump's supporters and allies. According to the conservative media pundit, it's time to move on from the former president because his political reign appears to be over.

According to Mediaite, Coulter's remarks came during a recent podcast segment. In an episode titled, "Trump's Done," Coulter shared her remarks via her SubStack account as she noted that she believes Trump's influence over the Republican Party is dwindling.

Coulter offered a comparison of Trump's rise to fame to that of former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, who, according to Mediaite, "saw her star fade significantly after John McCain’s unsuccessful 2008 presidential campaign. Coulter cited poll numbers, a Roger Stone backpedal email, and dwindling rally crowds as some of the proof Trump has become irrelevant to most Republicans."

She also weighed in with a critical assessment of the Trump supporters still attending his Make America Great Again (MAGA) rallies. “They’re like Deadheads,” Coulter said. “They’re following him from place to place. He sings the same songs.”

Although it still appears as if the former president is highly influential, Coulter argues that "loyalty among Trump 'fanatics,' is not 'indicative of a movement sweeping the nation.'”

She went on to shed light on another example of why she believes Trump's influence is waning.

Per Mediaite: "Coulter mentioned a pair of Stone emails she received from the Trump team. The first was an email “slamming” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), considered by many to be Trump’s biggest 2024 competition, should both men run for the Republican Party nomination. A second email, Coulter said, was Stone ' backpedalling' on his criticism of DeSantis after he heard complaints from conservatives supportive of the governor."

“This suggests to me Trump is not the huge hit [he was],” she said.

As for the midterm elections, Coulter believes Trump has given an illusion of influence because he made last-minute endorsements of political candidates who were already projected to win even without his support.

“Republicans, it’s not the party of Trump. It’s safe to come back, and it’s safe for Republicans to stand up and run without Donald Trump,” she said.

Coulter also predicted that Republicans may far well for the midterm elections even without Trump. “People are angry. Republicans are really angry. We are on a smooth glide path to really, really good midterm elections, and the only thing that can blow it is what probably will blow it: the Republican Party,” she said.

She concluded with a central message to Republicans, collectively. "You don’t need to suck up to Trump anymore, conservative talk radio hosts, talk TV hosts, Republicans running for office,” she announced. “He’s done. He’s over.”