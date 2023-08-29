High stakes for Gulf Coast, Ron DeSantis as Idalia approaches Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gestures as he speaks in the Spin Room following the first Republican Presidential primary debate at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Aug. 23, 2023. - Alex Wroblewski/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
Gov. Ron DeSantis is canceling campaign fundraisers and political events, hunkering down in Tallahassee as a storm barreling north toward Florida threatens to balloon into a major hurricane. But with Idalia’s winds expected to start lashing the state sometime Tuesday evening, his bid to become America’s next president may be under its most intense spotlight. The fast-approaching storm comes at a critical moment for DeSantis’ candidacy, pitting his duties as governor against the demands of a national presidential campaign that is in the middle of revamping itself after a rough several weeks. Id...