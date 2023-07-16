High temperatures ease in Greece, but new heat wave coming
A tourist walks through a mist of water sprayed outside a cafe amid temperatures that reached above 40 degrees. Greece, Cyprus, and western Turkey are bracing for extreme heat over the coming weekend. North winds finally set in on Sunday in Greece to alleviate the sweltering temperatures of recent days and push the mercury back below 40 degrees Celsius across most of the country. Angelos Tzortzinis/dpa

North winds finally set in on Sunday in Greece to alleviate the sweltering temperatures of recent days and push the mercury back below 40 degrees Celsius across most of the country. In the capital Athens, thermometers were expected to show 36 degrees around noon. On Saturday, a record-breaking 44.2 degrees was measured on the island of Crete. However, despite the slight respite, meteorologists are warning that a new heat wave is likely in the Mediterranean holiday country. From Wednesday on, "the temperature will go up again," a meteorologist said on state radio, forecasting a spike as high as...