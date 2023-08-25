Higher chance Florida-bound tropical system will form, hurricane center says
The tropical outlook as of 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. - National Hurricane Center/National Hurricane Center/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical depression or storm has a high chance of forming from a system that’s moving north toward the Gulf of Mexico with the potential to hit Florida, the National Hurricane Center said Friday. “I’ve directed @KevinGuthrieFL & the FL Emergency Management team to prepare for a potential tropical system currently moving across the Yucatán Peninsula,” Gov. Ron DeSantis posted on X on Thursday night. “Residents should remain vigilant and prepare for possible impacts early next week.” In its 2 p.m. Eastern time tropical outlook, the NHC said the broad area of low pressure over t...